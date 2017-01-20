100 hours, lakhs of protesters… yet disciplined and restrained

Hundred hours and still continuing… without any political support or organisation backing them. Students, youths, women, children and policemen who gathered all over the State have shown utmost restraint and were more disciplined and organised.

An unidentified youth’s attempt to hang himself at VOC Grounds in Coimbatore today was an isolated incident. Otherwise its been peace all over the State.

The numbers, on the other hand is increasing consistently, Chennai’s Marina Beach and Alanganallur’s Vadivasal counting more than a lakh each. The number of protesters touched 50,000 in many places.

In Nagapattinam, protesters refused to move in spite of rains.

With some of the youths permanently camping in the venues, hundreds of people, mostly women and children, were prompt in arriving at the venues every morning.

“It has almost become like an institution where we belong to. We go home and sleep and come back in the morning to start the protest,” said V. Mahalakshmi, a homemaker who has been participating in the protest for the past two days in Coimbatore.

Even office goers have rescheduled their plans and activities.

“Our companies are not giving us any time or leave. But it is our duty to support this cause. Though we cannot stay here throughout the day, we come here straight from work place and do some volunteering,” said T. Chandramathi, an employee of an IT firm.

The success of the protest has been evident with every section of the industry praising the student community, youths and the public for their restraint and discipline.

The President of Nadigar Sangam, Nasser, showered praise on the participants for their focus on the issue.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has assured the people of the State that Jallikattu would be held and that he would be present at the event.