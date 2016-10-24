100-litre titling wet grinder launched

Trident Engineers, Coimbatore, the makers of Rishab brand of commercial kitchen equipment, have launched a unique 100-litre tilting wet grinder to handle high volume idly/dosa batter in the catering segment in the US.

With a unique design—tilting both ways—it can be operated automatically or manually with timer control. “While 75kg of rice gives 150 litre batter output, 20kg of dal gives 200 litre batter output,” said R Selvaraj, one of the managing partners and engineer, who designed and developed the grinder.

“Conventional grinding stones, weighing about 500kg (flat and rollers), are used to prevent overheating and to give uniform grinding. Though the grinder weighs about 2 tonnes, it needs only one woman to operate it,” he said.

Priced at Rs 5.5 lakh, the mammoth grinder comes with a Made in India emblem. “We have received Rs 22 lakh worth of orders from our US client Yem Foods, Michigan, and we are shipping four grinders to them.

Trident engineers have been manufacturing 5 litre to 40 litre grinders in tilting range and have 21 years experience in commercial kitchen equipment segment. Their clientele include Taj Group, ITC hotels, and GRT Grand.