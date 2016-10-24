FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


100-litre titling wet grinder launched

Covai Post Network
October 24, 2016

Trident Engineers, Coimbatore, the makers of Rishab brand of commercial kitchen equipment, have launched a unique 100-litre tilting wet grinder to handle high volume idly/dosa batter in the catering segment in the US.

With a unique design—tilting both ways—it can be operated automatically or manually with timer control. “While 75kg of rice gives 150 litre batter output, 20kg of dal gives 200 litre batter output,” said R Selvaraj, one of the managing partners and engineer, who designed and developed the grinder.

“Conventional grinding stones, weighing about 500kg (flat and rollers), are used to prevent overheating and to give uniform grinding. Though the grinder weighs about 2 tonnes, it needs only one woman to operate it,” he said.

Priced at Rs 5.5 lakh, the mammoth grinder comes with a Made in India emblem. “We have received Rs 22 lakh worth of orders from our US client Yem Foods, Michigan, and we are shipping four grinders to them.

Trident engineers have been manufacturing 5 litre to 40 litre grinders in tilting range and have 21 years experience in commercial kitchen equipment segment. Their clientele include Taj Group, ITC hotels, and GRT Grand.

