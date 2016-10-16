1,000 food packets given to needy on World Food Day

Food Bank Coimbatore distributed 1,000 food packets to the needy in many areas of the district today.

According to S Anandhan, a volunteer from food bank, the event was conducted as a part of the World Food Day. “Around 50 volunteers from our organisation participated in the drive and donated food to the needy on the roadsides in Singanallur, Puliakulam, Town Hall, Trichy Road, Saibaba Colony and Podanur,” he said. “We were vigilant about providing food only to old and physically challenged persons.”

The members distribute 200 food packets each on Thursdays and Sundays in various places of the city. “We cook specially for the poor, rather than donating excess food. A short film explaining the concept was released on Saturday,” Anandhan added.