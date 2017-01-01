FLASH NEWS Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs. 1.29 and Rs. 0.97 respectively Policemen killed in attack on Bahraini prison, inmates freed Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore Manchester United fight back to beat Middlesbrough in PL

Coimbatore


1,000 youths ‘sheltered’ for drunken, rash and negligent driving

Covai Post Network
January 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Taking pride in ensuring an accident and death free New Year Celebration, the City Police has taken nearly 1,000 youths, who were found driving in a rash and negligent manner and also under the influence of alcohol, into a ‘shelter,’ last night.

The youths, both on two and four wheelers, and majority of whom were found drunk were taken by police from 22 check posts and ‘sheltered’ in a specially erected shamiana across the city, till the break of New Year. Police personnel present at the shelters cut a cake and distributed it to the youths, as part of the celebration, police said.

Many NGOs had lent a hand to the programme by sending volunteers to monitor the shelters, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakshmi and DCP (Traffic) Saravanan, moving across the city.

The City Police is taking pride in accident/death free celebrations this year, compared to last two years, which witnessed many deaths and accidents in the New Year revelry.

