1,000 youths ‘sheltered’ for drunken, rash and negligent driving

Taking pride in ensuring an accident and death free New Year Celebration, the City Police has taken nearly 1,000 youths, who were found driving in a rash and negligent manner and also under the influence of alcohol, into a ‘shelter,’ last night.

The youths, both on two and four wheelers, and majority of whom were found drunk were taken by police from 22 check posts and ‘sheltered’ in a specially erected shamiana across the city, till the break of New Year. Police personnel present at the shelters cut a cake and distributed it to the youths, as part of the celebration, police said.

Many NGOs had lent a hand to the programme by sending volunteers to monitor the shelters, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakshmi and DCP (Traffic) Saravanan, moving across the city.

The City Police is taking pride in accident/death free celebrations this year, compared to last two years, which witnessed many deaths and accidents in the New Year revelry.