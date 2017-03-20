FLASH NEWS ED registers money laundering case against former CBI Director A P Singh Padmanabhaswamy Temple case: Supreme Court says that the temple’s statue and roof be repaired for its upkeep, reports PM Modi is man from Nostradamus’ prediction, says BJP lawmaker Kirit Somaiya EC tells Supreme Court that it supports a life ban on convicted persons for contesting election The Cabinet clears four supporting GST legislations; to be introduced in Parliament as money bill this week DMK MP Kanimozhi leads protest demanding early passage of women’s reservation bill Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka for fifth Indian Wells title Lionel Messi scored twice in a thrilling 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia at Camp Nou Idea Cellular-Vodafone India announce merger to become country’s biggest telecom operator Elena Vesnina capped a stellar Indian Wells campaign with a hard-fought 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Kuznetsova

Coimbatore


1025 KCT students receive scholarship

Covai Post Network
March 20, 2017

Around 1025 students of the Kumaraguru College of Technology were given away scholarship worth Rs. 1.02 crores today.

The scholarship, initiated by the college founder late Dr. N. Mahalingam in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, is awarded meritorious students every year.

The college, celebrating the 94th birth anniversary of its founder, has organised a two-day celebrations that began here today.

Several students were also presented with the KCT Achievers Awards for their achievements in academics, sports, research and innovation.

T. Ramalingam, advocate was the chief guest.

Dr. B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman KCT, M. Balasubramaniam, Correspondent KCT and Shankar Vanavarayar, Joint Correspondent of the college were present.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS