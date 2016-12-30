10th KCM FIDE rated chess tournament starts today

512 players from all over India have come down to participate in the 10th KCM FIDE Rated chess tournament below 1600 organised by Kovai Chess Mates at the Sri Krishna Gounder Kalyana Mandapam, Ganpathy.

The three day event, which started today, will see players from 5 to 72 years competing with each other in the 9 rounds.

Antony Raj, Secretary of Kovai Chess Mates, said, “This is a platform for beginners who can get a feel of national and international level competitions as here we only have participants who have not reached FIDE Elo rating 1600 and above.” The latest FIDE rules with Swiss system will be applicable in this tournament.

The tournament winner will get a cash award of Rs 3 lakh and total of 115 cash prizes will be given as special prizes to below 1000-1200 rating and below 1201-1400 category.

Kovai Chess Mates was formed in 2012 and has been conducting two chess tournaments at the national and international levels.