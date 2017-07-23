11th Interstate Varahi Mystic Yoga competition to be held on July 30

The 11th Interstate yoga competition, being held here on July 30, is expected a participation of over 1,500 students.

Hosted by Coimbatore Varahi’s Mystic Yoga and Mahasanketha Trust, the competition is open to all bonafide students of schools and colleges and also to all recognised Yoga institutes, the Trustee, Latha Mathaji said in a release today.

Already 300 students have registered for the competition, online, which started on July 10 on the website www.varahi.org.

The competition has various categories based on age group and will be the greatest confluence for the student yoga fraternity.

The award ceremony will have Shri Yoga Maharishi Sevapur Manickam, who will be presented with the highest Quality of Council award by the Ministry of Ayush and heading the Varahi Mystic Yoga.

“ This is an annual effort by the Trust to create the confluence of the yoga practitioners and the students. This yoga competition is aimed at inculcating yoga in the young generation with a competitive edge to it hence making excellence possible,” Latha Mathaji said.