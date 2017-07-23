23 Jul 2017, Edition - 740, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists arrested by Security forces in Bijapur
  • S Korea seeks ‘complete denuclearisation’ of N Korea by 2020
  • Less than 1 doctor per 1,000 people in India: Govt
  • Interpol lists 173 ISIS suicide attackers targeting Europe
  • US to ban citizens from travelling to North Korea
Coimbatore

11th Interstate Varahi Mystic Yoga competition to be held on July 30

Covai Post Network
July 23, 2017

The 11th Interstate yoga competition, being held here on July 30, is expected a participation of over 1,500 students.

Hosted by Coimbatore Varahi’s Mystic Yoga and Mahasanketha Trust, the competition is open to all bonafide students of schools and colleges and also to all recognised Yoga institutes, the Trustee, Latha Mathaji said in a release today.

Already 300 students have registered for the competition, online, which started on July 10 on the website www.varahi.org.

The competition has various categories based on age group and will be the greatest confluence for the student yoga fraternity.

The award ceremony will have Shri Yoga Maharishi Sevapur Manickam, who will be presented with the highest Quality of Council award by the Ministry of Ayush and heading the Varahi Mystic Yoga.

“ This is an annual effort by the Trust to create the confluence of the yoga practitioners and the students. This yoga competition is aimed at inculcating yoga in the young generation with a competitive edge to it hence making excellence possible,” Latha Mathaji said.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Uncovering obsession through attires
May 05, 2017

Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – II
May 05, 2017

Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

The Protein Week: Interesting Ways to Include Protein in Your Daily Diet
May 05, 2017

Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......

Read More