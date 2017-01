Twelve babies – 9 girls and 3 boys – were born at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on New Year day.

The babies are doing fine and the CMCH authorities have presented them with Amma Baby Care Kit, hospital Dean Edwin Joe said.

The kit contains 16 baby care products including baby towel, bed, napkins, rattle, bath soap, liquid sanitizer and Sowbhagya Legiyam, a medical preparation to improve mother’s health. The kit was introduced by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2015.