12-year-old boy kills schoolmate

A student of Class VI was taken into police custody for killing a six-year-old boy by throwing a stone on his head. The incident took place in a private school near Tirupur today.

The boy, Shivaram, studying in Class I, was found lying on the toilet floor of the school, with bleeding wounds on his head. The teachers immediately took him to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police officials rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem to the Government Hospital.

Investigations revealed that a class VI student of the same school, Pankaj Kumar, had some previous enmity with the deceased. He chased the boy to the toilet and threw a stone on his head, killing Shivaram, police said.

A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) and the 12-year-old boy was arrested. He will be sent to the observation home for juvenile offenders.