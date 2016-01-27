FLASH NEWS Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea

Coimbatore


12-year-old boy kills schoolmate

Covai Post Network
January 27, 2016

A student of Class VI was taken into police custody for killing a six-year-old boy by throwing a stone on his head. The incident took place in a private school near Tirupur today.

The boy, Shivaram, studying in Class I, was found lying on the toilet floor of the school, with bleeding wounds on his head. The teachers immediately took him to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police officials rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem to the Government Hospital.

Investigations revealed that a class VI student of the same school, Pankaj Kumar, had some previous enmity with the deceased. He chased the boy to the toilet and threw a stone on his head, killing Shivaram, police said.

A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) and the 12-year-old boy was arrested. He will be sent to the observation home for juvenile offenders.

