1200 students from govt schools visit Robert Bosch premises

Around 1200 students from 16 government schools in and around Coimbatore visited the Robert Bosch Engineering Business Solutions today as part of model school development programme.

Through this programme, Bosch ensures that schools have the right environment that would help children pursue their goals and follow their dreams successfully.

The corporate house provides necessary infrastructure, class rooms, sufficient laboratory equipment and reading material, clean water and sanitation, which will certainly help the students in a big way, A. Krishna, Executive Director of Robert Bosch, said.

“The students were excited to interact with the staff members. The objective of this initiative is to enable children to aim high, dream big and contribute to global issues,” he added.

Prizes were given away to several students for their achievements in the field of arts, sports and culture in the last academic year.

“Our aim is to share values through such programmes. We are sure that these programmes will help the students come out in flying colours,” said T.V. Sriram, Centre head of Robert Bosch, Coimbatore.

The principal of Gandhi Nagar Government Higher Secondary School, Banumathi, thanked Bosch for providing all necessary infrastructure to their school. “Bosch conducted spoken English classes for our children and also provided all equipment for our labs,” she said and added that the school achieved cent per cent result in the public examinations last year.