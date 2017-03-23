128 liquor outlets may down shutters in Thanjavur

Thanjavur: More than two-third of the liquor outlets of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) in Thanjavur district may have to down shutters in Thanjavur district, following the Supreme Court order not to renew the licence of outlets within 500 metres from the national and state highways across the country after March.

Under the new dispensation,128 of the 179 liquor outlets in the district will have to either close down or be shifted.

The takeover of retail sale of liquor in 2004 through TASMAC has been a big source of revenue for the government.

There were 224 such outlets in Thanjavur district. But this has dwindled after the closure of seven in the first phase on May 23, 2006, and another 28 in the second phase on February 2017. The daily average revenue from the remaining 179 outlets is estimated to be Rs 3 crore. It was a record Rs 6.75 crore on Diwali day last year.

As per the court order, 128 outlets falling within the limits will have to be closed down or shifted.

With just eight days left for meeting the deadline of March 31, TASMAC officials are finding it hard to make resolve the issue as there is strong protest from residents to allow a new shop in their vicinity. “There are only two options left for us –either to shift these liquor shops to another place or close them down. We are now looking out for alternative sites. It is, however, very difficult due to stiff opposition by the local residents of the respective areas,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Shutting down these shops would result in paring revenues by more than 70 per cent, he added.