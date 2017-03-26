FLASH NEWS UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks all BJP office bearers & public representatives not to undertake any contractual work & instead monitor them 34 injured as gas explosion flattens several buildings in UK India end second of the fourth Test at 248 for six in reply to Australia’s 1st innings total of 300 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited finalises major plan to manufacture nearly 1000 military helicopters & over 100 planes. AK Saseendran, Kerala transport minister resigns from post 1 killed, 13 injured after gunman opened fire in a Cincinnati nightclub in Ohio, USA Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins season opening Australian GP; Lewis Hamilton 2nd & team-mate Valtteri Bottas 3rd New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya Bharat: PM Modi MDMK chief Vaiko joins the farmers from Tamil Nadu, protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi for drought relief fund, reports Supreme Court to go paperless in 6 months: CJI

Coimbatore


13 hurt in jallikattu

Covai Post Network
March 26, 2017

Thanjavur: As many as 13 persons, including four spectators, were injured during the jallikattu held at Madhakottai village near here today.

Six of the injured, including two spectators, were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) and the rest were sent home after first-aid.

A total of 309 bulls and 214 tamers participated in the event. All precautionary measures, including the mandatory medical test for the bulls and tamers had been taken, according to authorities.

Collector A Annadurai flagged off the jallikattu in the presence of Superintendent of Police J Mahesh. K Parasuraman, MP, and M Rengasamy, MLA, were the guests of honour. Among others present were Revenue Divisional Officer C Suresh and animal husbandary joint director incharge Rajasekaran.

