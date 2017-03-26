13 hurt in jallikattu

Thanjavur: As many as 13 persons, including four spectators, were injured during the jallikattu held at Madhakottai village near here today.

Six of the injured, including two spectators, were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) and the rest were sent home after first-aid.

A total of 309 bulls and 214 tamers participated in the event. All precautionary measures, including the mandatory medical test for the bulls and tamers had been taken, according to authorities.

Collector A Annadurai flagged off the jallikattu in the presence of Superintendent of Police J Mahesh. K Parasuraman, MP, and M Rengasamy, MLA, were the guests of honour. Among others present were Revenue Divisional Officer C Suresh and animal husbandary joint director incharge Rajasekaran.