Coimbatore


13-year-old dies in road mishap

Covai Post Network
March 13, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A Class 8 student died as a mini bus collided with his two-wheeler near here.

The boy, Mugesh Kumar (13), resident of Vishnampettai near Thirukkattupalli, was returning home in his vehicle after visiting his relative at Kandamangalam village on Sunday evening when the mishap occurred.

A grievously injured Mugesh Kumar was rushed to Government Hospital in Thirukkattupalli where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Mugesh Kumar was studying in Class 8 in a private school in Thirukkattupalli.

Based on a complaint by his father Rajkumar, Thiurkkattupalli police have registered a case.

