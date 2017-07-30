13-year- old electrocuted in a farm

A 13-year old boy was electrocuted today, when he came into contact with an electric fence around a farm near Sirumugai in the district.

The boy, a ninth standard student, had gone to play near the farm and he accidentally touched the fence and was thrown on impact, police said.

On information family members and police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent for postmortem, they said.

Meanwhile, department officials from Forest and Electricity Board arrived at the spot and investigations are on whether the farm owner, Veerabhadran had given direct connected electricity to the fence to driver away wild animals.

Veerabhadran is absconding, police said.