  • SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  • Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  • US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  • ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  • I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

13-year- old electrocuted in a farm

Covai Post Network
July 30, 2017

A 13-year old boy was electrocuted today, when he came into contact with an electric fence around a farm near Sirumugai in the district.

The boy, a ninth standard student, had gone to play near the farm and he accidentally touched the fence and was thrown on impact, police said.

On information family members and police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent for postmortem, they said.

Meanwhile, department officials from Forest and Electricity Board arrived at the spot and investigations are on whether the farm owner, Veerabhadran had given direct connected electricity to the fence to driver away wild animals.

Veerabhadran is absconding, police said.

