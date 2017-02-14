FLASH NEWS Section 144 imposed in Koovathur area in Kanchipuram district Edapadi Palanisamy to meet TN Governor in Raj Bhavan VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case

Coimbatore


1,300 workers of Hindu outfits and BJP arrested

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017

Over 1,300 workers belonging to different Hindu outfits and BJP were arrested today when they attempted to pay homage to the victims of the serial bomb blasts which occurred on this day in 1998.

BJP organised a homage meeting at R S Puram, some distance from where the first three blasts occurred on February 14 in 1998 before the party senior leader L K Advani was scheduled to address an election meeting. A total of 58 persons were killed in the serial blasts.

As a mark of respect, BJP and likeminded organisations defied a ban to organise meetings and assembled at the venue to pay homage, by erecting a temporary pandal, placing a photograph of Bharath Matha, police said.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed the workers. As workers started paying homage, police arrested nearly 1,050 workers, including 186 women, they said.

Similarly, various organisations like Bharath Sena and Ramasena also organised such homage meetings in different parts of the city and police arrested about 200 persons, police added.

All the arrested were released late in the evening.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS