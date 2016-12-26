14 vehicles detained

Transport officials detained 14 vehicles for violating norms during the special check conducted in the city.

According to an official press release, officials conducted checks in various areas between December 23 and 26, during which time they collected a fine of Rs. 6,37,200 and tax amounting to Rs. 1,48,485. The department had earlier proposed a fine of Rs. 3,36,300 and tax of Rs. 57,390 but managed to collect the said amount within two days, it said.

Around 3050 vehicles were checked. Fourteen vehicles were detained for violating norms. While 58 vehicle drivers were fined for overloading, 212 were booked for minor offences.