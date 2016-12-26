FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Coimbatore


14 vehicles detained

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Transport officials detained 14 vehicles for violating norms during the special check conducted in the city.

According to an official press release, officials conducted checks in various areas between December 23 and 26, during which time they collected a fine of Rs. 6,37,200 and tax amounting to Rs. 1,48,485. The department had earlier proposed a fine of Rs. 3,36,300 and tax of Rs. 57,390 but managed to collect the said amount within two days, it said.

Around 3050 vehicles were checked. Fourteen vehicles were detained for violating norms. While 58 vehicle drivers were fined for overloading, 212 were booked for minor offences.

Comments 0
