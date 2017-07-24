14kg gold bars seized, 3 arrested

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized 14 kg gold bars worth Rs.4.13 crore from two bullion traders in the Sulur. Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

Acting on a specific information, officials intercepted a car near Indian Air Force Station at Sulur on the outskirts and recovered 100 gold bars, each weighing 100 grams. Interrogation with the inmates of the car revealed that the contraband was being brought from Sri Lanka via Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district, police said.

The officials also recovered four kilos of gold from the business premises of V. Madhavan and Sampathkumar in the city. They were coming from Tuticorin to the city with the gold concealed in the car, they said.

Besides Madhavan and Sampathkumar, one S Rajkumar, an employee with Madhavan, was also arrested late last night under Customs Act.All the three were remanded to judicial custody and further investigations on.