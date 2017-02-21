15% unexplained infertility noticed in City, says expert

Unexplained or idiopathic infertility is not a single specific diagnosis, but possibly a combination of factors in the process of pregnancy and conception in women, says Dr V Latha, fertility consultant at Nova IVI Fertility in the City.

“While fertility experts could identify male or female factors that affect fertility in over 90 per cent cases, there are still some which remain elusive even after standard evaluation. Even though the test parameters are normal the root cause remains undetected. This can be termed as unexplained infertility,” she told the media.

The cause of infertility is unknown in over 15 per cent cases in Coimbatore. Even after standard evaluation of couples with infertility which involves initial tests such as semen analysis, assessment of fallopian tubes, evaluation of ovarian function the cause for infertility goes untraced.

“But there is still hope for couples with unexplained fertility. At Nova IVF Fertility centre, we are able to identify even minor forms of previously undiagnosed issues in nearly half such cases. However, science hasn’t advanced enough to know all possible causes of infertility,” she added.

“It has been found out that there is something wrong at the eggs or sperms level, which goes undiagnosed during initial tests. A sperm or egg looking normal under the microscope might not be able to fertilise properly. There may be mild abnormalities and structural defects that go undetected. In some cases, the fertilised embryo fails to mature or attach itself to the uterus due to various reasons. In these cases, an evaluation of the fallopian tubes, ovulation and semen analysis do not always identify the exact cause of infertility.

She cited the case of a couple, married for over four years has remained childless. They consulted many gynaecologists and went through several diagnostic tests, but the cause of infertility was not found. After their recent visit to Nova clinic, the couple were able to conceive successfully, she said.

Nova IVF Fertility clinic could offer solutions to the couples with unexplained infertility which make them frustrated. The success rate of IVF is quite impressive and in women under the age of 35, nearly 60-65 per cent of transfers have resulted in live births and in women of 38-40 age group it has been 30 per cent, says Dr Latha who is a member of Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction. She has been actively conducting health awareness campaigns among rural women across the State.