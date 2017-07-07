15-year-old elephant found dead

A highly decomposed body of an elephant was found near Thengumarada, some 60 kms from Udhagamandalam today.

The carcass was noticed at Kookkalthoraihalla by the villagers and informed the forest department officials.

The officials, along with veterinarian Ashokan from Sathyamangalam in Erode district rushed to the spot and carried out post mortem, department sources said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the death could be due to lack of food and water.