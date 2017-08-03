15kg deer meat seized, 4 held

Forest department officials today arrested four persons for hunting deer and seized 15 kg of venison from them near Mettupalayam.
According to police, the officials rushed to a temple in Kandiyur, following a tip off, and arrested four persons. Fifteen kilograms of deer meat was seized from them.
The arrested were identified as Senthilkumar, Chandran, Karthik and Linton, residents of Irularpatti near Mettupalayam.
Smartphones, iPads and a range of smart devices appear more intelligent than the human brain and are revolutionary inventions, but equally enormous are their negative consequences ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More