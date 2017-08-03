15kg deer meat seized, 4 held

Forest department officials today arrested four persons for hunting deer and seized 15 kg of venison from them near Mettupalayam.

According to police, the officials rushed to a temple in Kandiyur, following a tip off, and arrested four persons. Fifteen kilograms of deer meat was seized from them.

The arrested were identified as Senthilkumar, Chandran, Karthik and Linton, residents of Irularpatti near Mettupalayam.