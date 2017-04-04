FLASH NEWS Aircel-Maxis deal: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram says due process was followed, there was no wrongdoing In a major offensive against drug mafia in Punjab, the ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs.61.61 crore of Jagjit Singh HC orders to waive loans of farmers received from cooperative banks ED attaches properties of former Chief Secretary of Chattisgarh Give us EVM for 72 hrs, will show how to rig it: Kejriwal Donald Trump pledges ‘full support’ to Putin over Russia metro attack reports Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th

Coimbatore


16 forest officials honoured for rescuing elephants

Covai Post Network
April 4, 2017

Sixteen 16 forest personnel involved in the rescue of two wild elephants over the last two weeks in the Periyanaickenpalayam range of the Coimbatore Forest Division were awarded certificates and awards by Coimbatore circle Conservator of Forests I. Anwardeen here on Monday.

The staff had been busy, following the accidental fall of two wild elephants. While one male elephant fell into a well in Govanur a week ago, a female elephant collapsed after getting stuck in slush at Kunjurpathi near Palamalai on April 1.

Staff was pressed into service and it took nearly a day-long struggle to rescue the elephant stuck in the slush. Medical assistance also had to be given.

Among the staff involved in the two operations were 10 anti-poaching watchers, a forester, two forest guards and two drivers. Both the rescued elephants were in good health, said a senior forest official

Anwardeen said he it was a proud moment for the department and he was happier to have worked with such staff.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS