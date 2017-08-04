166kg plastic materials seized

Corporation officials seized 166 kg plastic products below 50 microns from several shops across the city during the raids conducted between July 29 and August 4. A fine of Rs. 33,500 was collected from shop owners for violating rules.
Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan has ordered the officials to conduct periodical raids in all the five zones and seize plastic materials below 50 microns. Officials raided 421 shops and seized the plastic material. They advised the shop keepers to use eco-friendly bags.
Vijayakarthikeyan has urged the public, shop owners and business establishments to cooperate with the Corporation to maintain the city plastic free.
