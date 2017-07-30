19-year-old boy drowns in Bhavani river

A 19-year old boy today drowned in Bhavani river near Mettupalayam in the district, where he had gone to take bath along with the family members.

Murali was part of 30-member family from Neelikonapalayam in the city, who had gone to attend a ritual near a temple in Mettupalayam, some 40 kms from here, police said.

After the function, all the family members went to have bath in the river and while returning, found Murali missing.

On search they found boy’s body stuck to a nearby rock, they said.The body was sent for postmortem and investigations on.