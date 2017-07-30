30 Jul 2017, Edition - 747, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  • Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  • US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  • ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  • I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

19-year-old boy drowns in Bhavani river

Covai Post Network
July 30, 2017

A 19-year old boy today drowned in Bhavani river near Mettupalayam in the district, where he had gone to take bath along with the family members.

Murali was part of 30-member family from Neelikonapalayam in the city, who had gone to attend a ritual near a temple in Mettupalayam, some 40 kms from here, police said.

After the function, all the family members went to have bath in the river and while returning, found Murali missing.

On search they found boy’s body stuck to a nearby rock, they said.The body was sent for postmortem and investigations on.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

maxsidebottom

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

3 Simple Yoga Poses After Dinner That Can Boost Digestion
May 05, 2017

Who hasn’t heard of the far spreading glory of yoga? This ancient form of exercise, which focusses a lot on breathing, is known to bring about various health benefits if perform...

Read More