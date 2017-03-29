2 die, 11 hurt as car overturns

Thanjavur: Two persons died on the spot and 11, including four women and two children, were injured when their car overturned near Sethubhavachatram early today.

A group of 13 persons from Thalayamangalam village in Orathanadu taluk set out in the ill-fated car to Rameswaram temple on Tuesday night..

The driver lost control of the car when it reached Subbammal Chatram, near Sethubhavachatram, around 2.30 am and overturned and fell into a low-lying area on the roadside.

Police and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to site and rescued those trapped inside the car. Driver Thirumavalavan and Senthil Kumar (24) of Paruthikottai died on the spot.

The injured – Vijayakumar (36), Ponni (32), Ashra (1) and Suresh (30), all from m Thalayamangalam, Uma (40) and Menaka (17) from Ponnapur, Krishnaveni (43) and Chinnaiyan (47) from Paruthikottai, Saipriyan (3) of Sethuroyangudikadu and Kumaravel (48) of Mariammankoil Street in Thanjavur were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after being given first-aid at Government Hospital in Pattukottai.

Sethubhavachatram police have registered a case.