2 more die of swine flu

Two more persons succumbed to swine flu (H1N1 Virus) which has been spread across a few western districts, despite health authorities having initiated preventive measures. The deaths were reported from the Government Hospital on Tuesday night.

Already the disease has taken a toll of 16 in the Government Hospital, besides one in a private hospital since December. The health department is taking all preventive measures, hospital sources said.

Bhagavathi (57) of K G Chavadi in the rural limits and Vasantha Mary (47) of Urumandampalayam on the outskirts, had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 days in private hospitals.

As both were tested A (H1N1) positive, they were shifted to the special ward of Government Hospital on Tuesday evening, where they died around midnight.

As many as 35 persons from Coimbatore, Nilgris and Tirupur districts are undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital. Two persons who tested positive are undergoing treatment at Salem Government Hospital, they said. Seven persons are undergoing treatment for suspected dengue fever here, the sources added.