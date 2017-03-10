FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


2 more succumb to swine flu

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017
Two more persons succumbed to A (H1N1 virus) or swine flu in the Government Hospital here late yesterday, taking the toll to 16 since December. Earlier one person died in a private hospital.

The disease has been spreading in the western districts, though the health department has been taking preventive measures.

Bhagavathi (57) of K G Chavadi in the rural limits and Vasantha Mary (47) of Urumandampalayam on the outskirts had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 days in private hospitals. When they tested A (H1N1) positive, they were shifted to the Government Hospital special ward on Thursday evening and died around midnight.

As many as 35 persons from Coimbatore, Nilgris and Tirupur districts are undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital, and two who tested positive and are in Salem Government Hospital.

Besides, seven persons are undergoing treatment for suspected dengue fever here, hospital sources said.

