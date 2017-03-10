2 more succumb to swine flu

Two more persons succumbed to A (H1N1 virus) or swine flu in the Government Hospital here late yesterday, taking the toll to 16 since December. Earlier one person died in a private hospital.

The disease has been spreading in the western districts, though the health department has been taking preventive measures.

Bhagavathi (57) of K G Chavadi in the rural limits and Vasantha Mary (47) of Urumandampalayam on the outskirts had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 days in private hospitals. When they tested A (H1N1) positive, they were shifted to the Government Hospital special ward on Thursday evening and died around midnight.

As many as 35 persons from Coimbatore, Nilgris and Tirupur districts are undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital, and two who tested positive and are in Salem Government Hospital.

Besides, seven persons are undergoing treatment for suspected dengue fever here, hospital sources said.