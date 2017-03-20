2 more surrender in Farooq murder case

Two persons, wanted in connection with the murder of Dravida Viduthalai Kazhakam (DVK) worker Farooq, surrendered before a judicial magistrate Court here today. Farooq was found murdered on March 16 night and had deep cuts on his neck and abdomen.

Saddam Hussain of Podanur, whose name is in the list of suspected, came to the court along with his advocate to surrender.

According to advocate Zakkaria, there was no proof of his involvement in the murder. Since police suspected him along with five others, he decided to surrender before the Magistrate Court, the advocate added.

Another person Shamsuddin from Karumbukadai surrendered before the court in the evening, police said. One Asrath, also of Podanur, surrendered on March 17.

Both Saddam and Shamsuddin were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and ordered to be produced on April 4.

The murder was said to be the result of Farooq’s anti-religious posts in social media over the last few months.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Muslim Organisations and the Jamaaths requested the police department to go for a thorough probe. “There are some doubts about the murder. Anti-religion posts alone could not be the reason behind the murder and police should unveil the mystery,” leader Inayatulllah told the media here.

Representatives of about 10 organisations, including Indian Union Muslim League, Manitaneya Makkal Katchi, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhaka, Popular Front of India, SDPI and Students Islamic Organisation.