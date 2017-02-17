2 survey department staff placed under suspension

Two staff members of the Survey Department were placed under suspension for reportedly indulging in ‘indisciplinary activities’ during duty hours.

The Assistant Director (In-charge), Kannappan, served the suspension orders to Nandakumar, working in the office on District Collectorate premises and C. Kathiresan of Perur, this afternoon under Section 17 (e), an official release said here.

Both were asked to not to leave the headquarters until further orders.

A video clipping had gone viral in social media yesterday, in which both the staff were seen fighting reportedly over sharing the money collected from the public.