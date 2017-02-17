FLASH NEWS DMK to vote against Edapadi Palanisamy Govt in Floor Test Don’t be remote-controlled Chief Minister, DMK’s Stalin tells Palaniswami Supreme Court gets 5 more judges, taking strength to 28 Remonetisation process almost complete: Jaitley I’m UP’s adopted son, would do better than its own sons: PM Dimple Yadav campaigns for sister-in-law Aparna in Lucknow Our troops can fight IS, if US opens arms warehouse: Subramanian Swamy UAE announces plan to build first city on Mars by 2117 Man City fined ₹29 lakh for breaching anti-doping rule FIFA wants 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by four countries

Coimbatore


2 survey department staff placed under suspension

Covai Post Network
February 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Two staff members of the Survey Department were placed under suspension for reportedly indulging in ‘indisciplinary activities’ during duty hours.

The Assistant Director (In-charge), Kannappan, served the suspension orders to Nandakumar, working in the office on District Collectorate premises and C. Kathiresan of Perur, this afternoon under Section 17 (e), an official release said here.

Both were asked to not to leave the headquarters until further orders.

A video clipping had gone viral in social media yesterday, in which both the staff were seen fighting reportedly over sharing the money collected from the public.

