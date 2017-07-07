07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

2 suspected Bodo ultras nabbed in Sulur

Covai Post Network
July 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Two persons, hailing from Assam and suspected to have links with insurgent outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), have been secured from a private factory in Sulur, 20 km from here.

Based on information, the Military Intelligence Wing had been keeping strict vigil in the area where Indian Air Force establishments are also functioning, police sources said.

The sleuths managed to nab one Upan Pasumatry and Bikaram Pasumatry working in a feed manufacturing unit in Pappanpatti junction in Sulur around midnight yesterday, they said.

Upan is said to be involved in armed rebellion in Assam and fled the State and while Bikaram’s brother is said to be an active member of the separatist outfit, the sources added.

Senior police officials in the district were tightlipped on the issue. The two were being interrogated at an undisclosed place.

