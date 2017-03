Ooty: Two women were killed and three persons were injured, when their autorickshaw collided with a lorry today on the Ooty-Pykara Road, some 11 km from here.

Three women and two men were travelling in the autorickshaw to the town to attend a farewell party of a senior AIR official, when the mishap occurred.

Two of them, Chitra and Ramani, died on the spot, while Lakshmi, Ambuli and Ganesh, suffered injuries and were admitted to the government hospital here, police said.