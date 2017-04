Around 20 activists of the All India Students Federation (AISF) were arrested today when they attempted to stage a rail roko at the city railway station in protest against the Centre `neglecting’ the demands of farmers.

A group of farmers from the State have been on an agitation in New Delhi for the last one month.

The activists also raised slogans against the hydro carbon project at Neduvasal in Pudukkottai which is being opposed by farmers.