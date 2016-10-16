20 NTK activists taken into custody

Twenty Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) activists were arrested today for attempting to sit on a hunger strike in Sulur on the outskirts, demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.

Raising slogans in support of their demand, the activists, led by local NTK secretary Nataraj, blamed the Centre for the delay in setting up of the Board, police said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and took them into custody for attempting to observe hunger strike without proper permission.