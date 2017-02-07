FLASH NEWS Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health

Coimbatore


20 Sainik school students admitted to hospital with mild fever

Covai Post Network
February 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tirupur: At least 20 students of Sainik School at Amaravathinagar in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur district were admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of fever.

As a few students were suffering from fever, the school authorities decided to examine the entire set of students to ascertain the reason, more so in view of the virulent spread of Swine flu and Dengue.

However, the test proved that it was only fever for some five students and for others very mild fever and there was no cause for worry, official sources said.

The authorities do not want to take any risk and have taken immediate steps to examine the students, who are now admitted to the Government hospital and their condition is good, they said.

