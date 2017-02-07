20 Sainik school students admitted to hospital with mild fever

Tirupur: At least 20 students of Sainik School at Amaravathinagar in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur district were admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of fever.

As a few students were suffering from fever, the school authorities decided to examine the entire set of students to ascertain the reason, more so in view of the virulent spread of Swine flu and Dengue.

However, the test proved that it was only fever for some five students and for others very mild fever and there was no cause for worry, official sources said.

The authorities do not want to take any risk and have taken immediate steps to examine the students, who are now admitted to the Government hospital and their condition is good, they said.