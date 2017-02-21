20 sovereigns and 5 kg of silver articles stolen from locked jewellery shop

Thanjavur: Unidentified burglars who struck at a locked jewellery shop at Theradi Street in Pattukottai early today decamped with 20 sovereigns of jewellery and 5 kg of silver articles. The burglars had gained entry into the shop after breaking open its rear door and roof.

Balamurugan, owner of the shop and residing at Vivekanandar Nagar in Pattukottai, came to open the shop as usual this morning when he was shocked to find the shop’s rear door and roof broken open. When he went in, he found 20 sovereigns of jewellery and 5 kg of silver articles stolen. The burglars had also taken away the CCTV recorder with them while leaving.

On being informed, a police team attached to Pattukottai town police station rushed there, inspected the scene of crime and conducted enquiries. Based on a complaint by Balamurugan, police have registered a case and further investigation is on.