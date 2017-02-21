FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

20 sovereigns and 5 kg of silver articles stolen from locked jewellery shop

Covai Post Network
February 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: Unidentified burglars who struck at a locked jewellery shop at Theradi Street in Pattukottai early today decamped with 20 sovereigns of jewellery and 5 kg of silver articles. The burglars had gained entry into the shop after breaking open its rear door and roof.

Balamurugan, owner of the shop and residing at Vivekanandar Nagar in Pattukottai, came to open the shop as usual this morning when he was shocked to find the shop’s rear door and roof broken open. When he went in, he found 20 sovereigns of jewellery and 5 kg of silver articles stolen. The burglars had also taken away the CCTV recorder with them while leaving.

On being informed, a police team attached to Pattukottai town police station rushed there, inspected the scene of crime and conducted enquiries. Based on a complaint by Balamurugan, police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

