20-year-old found hanging dead in her house

Police are on the lookout for a 21-year-old youth who reportedly strangled his wife to death in their house in Sulur on the outskirts today.

Abdul Nazar of Assam and Indu from Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu had recently joined a spinning mill near Sulur, claiming to be husband and wife and were staying in the mills quarters, police said.

The neighbours noticed Indu hanging dead from the fan by her dupatta and immediately informed police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy, they said.

As Nazar was missing from the house and area, police suspect this could be his handiwork and are investigating the reason for the murder and whether they were married or only living together.