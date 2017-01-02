FLASH NEWS Cricket’s first hat-trick took place on Jan 2, 1879 Ex-Congress minister Srinivasa Prasad joins BJP Over 1.3 lakh Indians committed suicide in 2015: Govt data Large fishing nets banned across Maharashtra from January 1 SC removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President Supreme Court bans use of religion for seeking votes India silent on growing Chinese influence: Rajapaksa Unfair to blame Russia for US election hacking: Trump Akhilesh to move EC to claim SP’s ‘cycle’ symbol: Reports New UN chief Guterres vows to make 2017 ‘a year for peace’

20-year-old found hanging dead in her house

Covai Post Network
January 2, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Police are on the lookout for a 21-year-old youth who reportedly strangled his wife to death in their house in Sulur on the outskirts today.

Abdul Nazar of Assam and Indu from Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu had recently joined a spinning mill near Sulur, claiming to be husband and wife and were staying in the mills quarters, police said.

The neighbours noticed Indu hanging dead from the fan by her dupatta and immediately informed police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy, they said.

As Nazar was missing from the house and area, police suspect this could be his handiwork and are investigating the reason for the murder and whether they were married or only living together.

