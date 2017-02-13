200 advocates back Paneerselvam

A section of the AIADMK Advocates Wing has come out in support of Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam.

Wing treasurer Selvaraj said nearly 200 lawyers were supporting Paneerselvam, who was identified by the late chief minister, Jayalalithaa as her political successor.

Also, lawyers did not want the efforts taken by party founder MG Ramachandran and former CM Jayalalithaa to go waste and let the party fall in `wrong hands’, he said.

Meanwhile, as part of ensuring that anti-social elements do not take advantage of the political flux, police took 60 persons into custody over the last two days. A majority of them were from the rural areas

of Mettupalayam, Annur and Karumathampatti, officials said.