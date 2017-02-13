FLASH NEWS In every MLA’s residence, OPS camp is threatening their families: Sasikala Verdict in Sasikala disproportionate assets case to be out tomorrow at 10.30 am in the Supreme Court The Panneerselvam camp has been alleging that the AIADMK MLAs were being held captive by the Sasikala camp As far as I am concerned, we will take power, we will take oath, we will put Amma’s photo in Assembly: VK Sasikala IndvsBan: India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs PM Modi addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Kambala Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


200 advocates back Paneerselvam

Covai Post Network
February 13, 2017

A section of the AIADMK Advocates Wing has come out in support of Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam.

Wing treasurer Selvaraj said nearly 200 lawyers were supporting Paneerselvam, who was identified by the late chief minister, Jayalalithaa as her political successor.

Also, lawyers did not want the efforts taken by party founder MG Ramachandran and former CM Jayalalithaa to go waste and let the party fall in `wrong hands’, he said.

Meanwhile, as part of ensuring that anti-social elements do not take advantage of the political flux, police took 60 persons into custody over the last two days. A majority of them were from the rural areas
of Mettupalayam, Annur and Karumathampatti, officials said.

