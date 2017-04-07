21-year-old held for raping 9-year old

Udhagamandalam: A 21-year-old youth was arrested today for sexually assaulting a nine-year old girl at Kinnakorai, some 60 km from Udhagamandalam.

The parents of the girl, a Kurumba tribe, lodged a complaint in Manjoor police station that one Prathap had taken their daughter to a lonely place in a tea estate and sexually assaulted in the evening of April 3.

According to police, the girl narrated the incident to her mother same night. But the parents after discussing with the community heads, preferred the complaint only this morning, based on which police arrested Prathap, a coolie by profession.

The rape was confirmed at the Government hospital here and the accused was remanded to custody.