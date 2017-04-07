FLASH NEWS 64th National Film Awards – 24 movie wins Best Production Design Best Singer -Sundar Ayyar for a song Jasmine-u (Joker) 64th National Film Awards: Zaira Wasim wins ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Dangal 64th National Award: Neerja wins best Hindi Feature Film award 64th National Film Awards Akshay Kumar wins ‘Best Actor’ for the film Rustom I-T Dept raids at actor-politician Sarath Kumar’s residence. I-T had information that TN minister Vijayabaskar paid actor money Sensex down by 100 points as crude prices jump following US missile attack on Syria US strike on Syria airbase caused deaths: reports ‘Samajwadi’ word to be dropped from all govt schemes in Uttar Pradesh, to be called ‘mukhyamantri yojana,’ reports Reliance Jio announced it has decided to withdraw its Jio Summer Surprise offer in accordance with TRAI’s advice

Coimbatore


21-year-old held for raping 9-year old

Covai Post Network
April 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Udhagamandalam: A 21-year-old youth was arrested today for sexually assaulting a nine-year old girl at Kinnakorai, some 60 km from Udhagamandalam.

The parents of the girl, a Kurumba tribe, lodged a complaint in Manjoor police station that one Prathap had taken their daughter to a lonely place in a tea estate and sexually assaulted in the evening of April 3.

According to police, the girl narrated the incident to her mother same night. But the parents after discussing with the community heads, preferred the complaint only this morning, based on which police arrested Prathap, a coolie by profession.

The rape was confirmed at the Government hospital here and the accused was remanded to custody.

