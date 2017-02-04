24th International Conference of Indian Association of Palliative Care to be held in city

G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital (GKNM) will host the “IAPCON CBE 2017,” the 24th International Conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care, to be held at Codissia Trade Centre in Coimbatore on 10th, 11th and 12th February 2017.

Palliative care is an upcoming speciality which aims to provide comfort and care to patients beyond cure and ensures that patients have a peaceful and dignified end of life. The need of the hour is more healthcare professionals who can provide holistic care and support to patients and their families at a difficult time in their lives.

In this connection, GKNM arranged a press meet today in which Dr. Balaji, Director of Cancer Centre, GKNM Hospital, addressed the press.

He said, “The demand for palliative care in our country is huge and despite efforts of organisations like the Indian Association of Palliative Care and other NGOs, palliative care services provided in our country remains woefully inadequate. Lack of awareness, infrastructure, government policies and trained manpower are the challenges that need to be met to ensure that the common man has access to palliative care.”

Around 1,000 national and international faculty and delegates are expected to attend this conference. They bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be shared during the course of three days.

The conference aims to increase awareness amongst the public and healthcare providers about the availability and need for palliative care. Doctors, nurses and volunteers can gain in-depth knowledge regarding various aspects of caring for patients who face life-limiting medical problems such as cancer, heart and kidney failure, and neurological problems like dementia, stroke, etc.