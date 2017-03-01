25 aspiring women entrepreneurs selected

Tie Global, which recently launched the project All India Road Show on Women’s Economic Empowerment through Entrepreneurship (AIRSWEE) today selected 25 aspiring women entrepreneurs to become mentees from Tamil Nadu.

The selected women, from 150 aspiring participants, are from very diverse socio-economic backgrounds and look forward to entrepreneurial success, US based senior mentor and chairman of AIRSWEE, Seema Chaturvedi, told reporters here.

The selection was held after a three-day workshop, with an objective to empower aspiring young women from Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India, since empowering potential women entrepreneurs was a great way to boost economic growth of the country, she said.

The project is teaching the women to stay in their environments and improve them from within by seeing problems as opportunities to create successful entrepreneurial solutions, Seema said.

Stating that selection was done through a rigorous screening process, she said that five participants will receive intensive mentoring for an additional six months to develop some of their ideas into sustainable businesses.

Counsellor for Cultural Affairs, Embassy of the United States of America, Delhi, Craig L Dicker, who was also present, said that ensuring that women play a central role in the entrepreneurial sector was critical to evolving a vibrant, dynamic start-up ecosystem.

Stating that such a workshop was held at Warangal in Telangana, before Coimbatore, Seema said that similar workshops would be held at Jaipur, Nagpur and Durgapur, during this month.

Tie Global is a not-for-profit organisation with the mission of fostering entrepreneurship globally, she said.