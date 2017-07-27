25-day entrepreneurship training programme from Aug 7

A 25-day Entrepreneurship Training Programme would begin here on August 7.

Jointly organised by PSG College of Arts & Science and FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Coimbatore, the programme to be held at PSGCAS, it is sponsored by National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board and implemented by EDI, Ahmedabad.

The classes (from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.) would provide the practical know-how related to starting up new business and expanding the existing one. The training would cover relevant topics such as business idea generation, schemes of financial assistance, project selection and feasibility, entrepreneurial and leadership skills, project report preparation, market survey, business management aspects and formalities related to taxation.

Candidates (preferably in the age group 18-45 years) must possess a degree in B.Sc, B.Tech or BE or a Technical Diploma from any Government recognised institution to apply for the training programme. Interested people should send heir bio-data to psgedc@gmail.com before July 31.

For more details contact 9443760648, 9363104733, 9486710231, 9361333111, 9443338935.