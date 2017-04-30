25 private buses seized for rash and negligent driving

The RTO today seized 25 privates buses for rash and negligent driving. The buses have also been raving against each other on various routes on Pollachi Road. The cops took into custody two drivers and withheld their driving license.

The seizure was based on a complaint that went viral on social media where two buses were seen competing with each other on Pollachi Road in a rash, negligent manner,without caring for other vehicles on the road and lives of passengers.

The Pollachi Sub-collector, Gayathri Krishnan directed the local RTO, N Karthikeyan, to look into the matter, who inturn ordered to monitor the buses, police said.

In the drive, the officials seized 17 buses in Kinathukadavu, two in Pollachi Taluk and six in Komangalam, for overspeeding for competing each other to pick as many passengers, they said

The licences of two drivers–Nagaraj and Vairamuthu–were withheld by RTO, even as both were arrested and cases registered under various sections against them, police said, adding already the licences of three drivers were suspended on the route.

Gayathri Krishnan has convened a meeting of owners of private buses at Pollachi on May two.