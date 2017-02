Thanjavur: Twenty eight liquor shops run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) in Thanjavur district were closed today on the orders of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Of them seven are in Thanjavur, five in Kumbakonam, six in Orathanadu, three in Peravurani, two each in Thiruvaiyaru and Thiruvidaimarudur and one each in Papanasam, Budalur and Pattukottai. They were shut in the presence of G Ramu, TASMAC District Manager, and P Innasimuthu, Assistant Commissioner (Excise).