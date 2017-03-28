FLASH NEWS Sensex rebounds 172.37 points to end at 29,409.52; Nifty recovers 55.60 points to close at 9,100.80 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister meets drought-hit TN farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar Roger Federer beats Del Potro in straight sets to advance at Miami Open SC reserves verdict on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of Lokpal IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

Coimbatore


3.3 lakh children to be administered pulse polio on April 2

Covai Post Network
March 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

About 3.3 lakh children below five years of age are expected to be given polio drops during the Intensive Pulse Polio programme across the district on April 2.

The district administration has made all arrangements for the purpose and 1,337 centres will be set up in rural and 244 in urban areas, the District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, said in a release today.

Steps have also taken to ensure administer polio drop to 1,357 children of migrant workers.

While 34 centres will be set up at places of large public concentration, like railway stations, bus stands, airport and commercial areas, 20 mobile units will also be making round in the city.

A total of 6,324 persons, drawn from various departments like health, rural development, anganawadi, NGOs and Rotary clubs will be on the job during the day.

Hariharan appealed to the parents to bring their children to the camps without any fear as the drops are safe.

The second polio camp will be held on April 30, he said.

