Coimbatore


3.5 kg of nails, 20 bags of alcohol bottles and more

Covai Post Network
February 5, 2017

Around 140 volunteers, including students of Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science, District Home Guards, forest department officials and members of Save Bhavani Trust participated in a cleanliness drive here yesterday.

Organised by Rotary Club of Mettupalayam along with Computer Science department of Dr. SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science, the drive was carried out between Mettupalayam check post and Kothagiri.

Around 130 bags of waste, that was collected, were segregated and disposed off during the drive that began at 7 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m. The waste included 3.5 kilos of iron nails and 20 bags of alcohol bottles.

“People just throw garbage and bottles. Elephants and jaguars pass through this way. The broken bottles can harm them. We can undertake similar drives every month. And for that we need sponsors for food, water, transport and other things such as gloves,mask,” said M. Jaikumar Company Commander, Coimbatore Districts Home Guard Division.

