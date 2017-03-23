FLASH NEWS DMK sponsored no-confidence motion against TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal defeated Bombay HC orders doctors on strike to resume duties and give some time to Govt for providing them proper security, reports EC gives VK Sasikala camp Hat symbol & Lamp post symbol to OPS camp O Panneerselvam led faction of AIADMK named ‘AIADMK Purathi Thalaivi Amma’, gets electric pole as party symbol VK Sasikala led faction will be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, gets ‘hat’ as party symbol after EC freezes ‘two leaves’ symbol J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Coimbatore


3 accused in atheist murder case shifted to police custody

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017

The judicial magistrate court here today allowed police to take three persons into custody for interrogation in connection with the murder of Farooq, a Dravida Viduthalai Kazhakam worker and atheist.

Farooq was found murdered on March 16 night, reportedly in protest against his social medial post against religion.

Three city residents, Ansath, Shamsuddin and Saddam Hussain, had surrendered before the court and were remanded in judicial custody for 15 days and lodged in the Central jail here.

Police filed a petition yesterday with the 5th Judicial Magistrate Court seeking their custody for three days for interrogation. Though counsel for the accused opposed shifting them to police custody, magistrate Selvakumar allowed police to take them into custody.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS