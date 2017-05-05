27 May 2017, Edition - 683, Saturday
Coimbatore

3 accused in Kodanadu case taken to Kerala jail

May 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Udhagamandalam: Three accused in the murder of security guard in Kodanadu Estate were today taken to Kerala after questioning in police custody for the last two days.

Justin Joy, Jamsher Ali and Manoj alias Manoj Sami were arrested from Kerala and brought to Kothagiri as part of the inquiry. After interrogation, the three were produced before Kothagiri Judicial Magistrate C Sridhar who allowed police from Kerala to take them to Manjeri and lodge them in the jail there, police said.

