3 accused in Kodanadu case taken to Kerala jail

Udhagamandalam: Three accused in the murder of security guard in Kodanadu Estate were today taken to Kerala after questioning in police custody for the last two days.
Justin Joy, Jamsher Ali and Manoj alias Manoj Sami were arrested from Kerala and brought to Kothagiri as part of the inquiry. After interrogation, the three were produced before Kothagiri Judicial Magistrate C Sridhar who allowed police from Kerala to take them to Manjeri and lodge them in the jail there, police said.
Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..Read More
Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….Read More
Maybe you know Elizabeth Hurley as a model, as the vixen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, or as Hugh Grant’s main squeeze back in the nineties. But lately, she’s been setting the screen on fire at E!, where she’s seen playing the hottest-ever Queen of England…Read More