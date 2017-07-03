3-day bakers technology fair from July 7

The sixth edition of Bakers Technology Fair 2017 will begin here from July 7, which will unveil best solutions for food processing and retail business.

The three-day fair will be a gateway for the Indian Baker market, with a special focus on South India’s Food Business operators, providing an excellent platform for buyers and suppliers to connect, network and generate business opportunities, Farid K S, Vice-President, Synergy Exposures India Private Ltd, the organisers, told reporters here today.

“Over 70 exhibitors, comprising bakery equipment, ingredients, raw materials and essential industrial solutions, will participate in the expo. Overseas buyers from Nepal, Bangladesh, UAE and Sri Lanka are also expected to attend,” he said.

A team of bakery owners will go to Delhi to meet the GST Council, as slab for bakers and confectioners was fixed at 18 per cent from the present five, M. Karthikeyan, Vice-President, Coimbatore Bakery Owners Association, said.