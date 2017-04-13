3-day Iranian film fest from April 14

Kovai Film Society, in association with K’SIRS School, has organised an Iranian Film Festival in the city for the benefit of movie buffs and connoisseurs of world cinema.

Starting Friday, it would be held till Sunday. ilms from the large oeuvre of Iranian directors would be screened in the three-day festival. As many as 11 Iranian films including Salesman, The Paternal House, Death of a Fish, The Bright Day, Avalanche and Melbourne would be screened. The viewing would be arranged from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at K’SIRS School auditorium, Chinnavedampatti. Entry is free.