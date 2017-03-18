FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


3-day National Executive Council of RSS to begin tomorrow in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The three day National Executive Council (Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha), the highest decision making body of RSS, beginning here tomorrow will exchange experiences and ideas on the Sangh work carried out throughout the year.

The meeting will be attended by 1,400 representatives from 11 zones of 42 provinces and Provincial Heads of all states will participate, RSS National leader for Media Relations, Manmohan Vaidya told reporters at the venue in Amritha University, on the outskirts.

Each province will present its report in different fields of Sangh work and Swayamsevaks working in different organizations will share their experiences, he said.

A resolution on national issues will be discussed, debated and passed accordingly on second day of the meeting, Vaidya said.

The Meet will be presided over by RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi in the presence of Sarsanghachalak, Mohan Bhagwat, Vaidya said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS