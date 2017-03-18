3-day National Executive Council of RSS to begin tomorrow in Coimbatore

The three day National Executive Council (Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha), the highest decision making body of RSS, beginning here tomorrow will exchange experiences and ideas on the Sangh work carried out throughout the year.

The meeting will be attended by 1,400 representatives from 11 zones of 42 provinces and Provincial Heads of all states will participate, RSS National leader for Media Relations, Manmohan Vaidya told reporters at the venue in Amritha University, on the outskirts.

Each province will present its report in different fields of Sangh work and Swayamsevaks working in different organizations will share their experiences, he said.

A resolution on national issues will be discussed, debated and passed accordingly on second day of the meeting, Vaidya said.

The Meet will be presided over by RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi in the presence of Sarsanghachalak, Mohan Bhagwat, Vaidya said.