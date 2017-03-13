3-member gang hack tailor to death

Pattukottai: A three-member gang today hacked to death a tailor in Pattukottai on Sunday night.

Vijayakumar, 37, a resident of Nattu Salai area in Pattukottai was returning home in his motorcycle, when the three unidentified persons in motorbike, attempted to hack him.

When Vijayakumar started running, the three chased him and attacked him indiscriminately and escaped. Vijayakumar died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot, retrieved his body and sent it to Government Hospital in Pattukottai for postmortem.

The motive behind the murder and the identity of his assailants was, however, not known immediately.

Based on a complaint by his father-in-law Thirupathy, Pattukottai taluk police have registered a case.

Vijayakumar is survived by his wife Manjula and two daughters.