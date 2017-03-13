FLASH NEWS Biren Singh named BJP Chief Ministerial candidate in Manipur 80% of the new MLAs in Uttar Pradesh are crorepatis : Delhi-based think-tank Intel buys self-driving tech startup Mobileye for $15.3 bn Election results will lay foundation of new India: PM Modi Scottish leader announces 2nd independence referendum plan Kohli slips to 4th spot in ICC Test batsmen rankings Mohammad Kaif wishes PM Modi on BJP’s UP win Hayden, Brett Lee celebrate Holi in India

Coimbatore


3-member gang hack tailor to death

Covai Post Network
March 13, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Pattukottai: A three-member gang today hacked to death a tailor in Pattukottai on Sunday night.

Vijayakumar, 37, a resident of Nattu Salai area in Pattukottai was returning home in his motorcycle, when the three unidentified persons in motorbike, attempted to hack him.

When Vijayakumar started running, the three chased him and attacked him indiscriminately and escaped. Vijayakumar died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot, retrieved his body and sent it to Government Hospital in Pattukottai for postmortem.

The motive behind the murder and the identity of his assailants was, however, not known immediately.

Based on a complaint by his father-in-law Thirupathy, Pattukottai taluk police have registered a case.

Vijayakumar is survived by his wife Manjula and two daughters.

